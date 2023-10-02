(WFRV)- Yesterday(10/1) was the 12th anniversary of Forgotten Fire Winery.

From fruit wines with clever names to high-end reds and whites, Forgotten Fire Winery has you covered with every option.

Forgotten Fire Winery will be the host site for Our Town Marinette County. Stop by this Friday (10/6) to watch the show live and in person. Get all the fun you have come to expect at Our Town Shows. Enter raffles, catch T-shirts, and more.

Forgotten Fire Winery is located at N2393 Schacht Road in Marinette.

For more information, head to forgottenfirewinery.com.