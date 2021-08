(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues to celebrate the community of Sturgeon Bay for our summer series Our Town, Mayor Dave Ward joined us with a run down of all the latest events and developments in the area.

Mayor Ward gives our viewers a look at the newly built out Graham Park, the new MobiMat, an Ice Age Trail, and the just opened Salty Seagull miniature Golf Course.

Get started on your trip at sturgeonbaywi.org.