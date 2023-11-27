(WFRV)- The last Our Town of the year heads to Neenah. The first stop is a place where you can rebuild, reuse, and reimagine.

Bricks & Minifigs Fox Valley specializes in new and used LEGO® items. They buy all LEGO® products, from bulk tubs of loose pieces to storage unit-sized collections.

If you are looking for a new project to start, buy a set at the store. They have a lot of pre-owned sets, and you can even buy them pre-built.

Bricks & Minifigs Fox Valley is located at 1350 West American Drive in Neenah.

For more information, head to bricksandminifigs.com/foxvalley-wi/.