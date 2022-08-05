(WFRV) – Whether you’re looking for the perfect nautical outfit, gear for the outdoors, dinner out, or back to school, On Deck Clothing Company is the place to shop.

Mert visited Our Town: Sturgeon Bay with some models to give viewers some inspiration before you start shopping.

Shop online at Ondeckclothing.com or visit one of their three locations below:

4168 Main Street

Fish Creek, WI 54212

10635 North Bay Shore Drive

Sister Bay, WI 54234

(In the Village Exchange Building )

265 North 3rd Avenue

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

(Corner of 3rd & Jefferson Street)