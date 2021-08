(WFRV) – If you’ve ever wondered why Renard’s Cheese is so good, it’s because the cheesemaker is a true master of his craft.

Local 5 Live stopped by with a look at the variety of snacks, lunch, and the full menu available that highlights their award-winning cheese.

There are two Renard’s locations:

248 County Road S

Algoma, WI USA 54201

(920) 743-6626

2189 County Road DK

Sturgeon Bay, WI USA 54235

(920) 825-7272

For more information including tours, head to renardscheese.com.