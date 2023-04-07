RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Today we heard from the Ripon Main Street Program about the increasing number of businesses in the community that make it a great place to visit, and some new things happening.

Knuth Brewing Company is expanding to a much larger facility and store Patina Vie recently opened a comfortable Sipping Room. Summer will be a great time to visit with the return of the popular summer concert series.

The shows begin June 1 and wrap up on September 1. Check their website to see when your favorite band is playing www.riponmainst.com.