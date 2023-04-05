(WFRV) This Ripon area business has enjoyed a big expansion within the last few years and draws customers from far and wide. If you see a big truck in that area looking like new, it likely paid a visit to Ripon Truck Repair and Manufacturing. We take you on a tour inside their facility.

Ripon Truck Repair and Manufacturing is located on State Highway 44 in Picket. Give them a call at (920) 589-2101 or learn more online at rtrmfg.com.

Ripon Truck Repair is also giving away a few prizes this Friday at our Our Town Ripon show taking place at Vines & Rushes Winery. We hope you can join us in person.