RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ripon Truck and Manufacturing has always been based in this community. But three years ago, the business expanded to a much larger facility to meet demand.

In addition to repairing large trucks, customers can choose from a custom truck package, blasting, painting and metal fabrication services. They service local companies and have clients around the country.

Ripon Truck and Manufacturing is hiring and will train the right person. They’re located on Highway 44 in Pickett. Reach them at (920) 589-2101, or online at www.rtrmfg.com.