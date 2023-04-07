RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s quality care close to home. Today we showed you a look inside SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital. It features a Wellness Center for patients and the community. The clinic offers specialty services with the advantage of being on a hospital campus.

The Hospital Foundation is raising money for the Day Stabilization Services through a raffle offering more than $3,000 in prizes.

The live drawing will be on April 12 at noon. To get tickets, head to www.ssmhealth.com/RCHRaffle.