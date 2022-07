(WFRV) – They’re helping to build the community – literally.

Pete and Dwight from Seymour Lumber joined Local 5 Live as part of Our Town Seymour with a look at whether you’re starting from scratch or remodeling your home or business, Seymour Lumber can help you reach your vision.

Seymour Lumber is located at 208 West Wisconsin Street, reach them online at seymourlumber.com.