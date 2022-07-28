(WFRV) – Local 5 Live puts the spotlight on the community of Seymour as part of our summer series Our Town and that includes a business whose products you may recognize.

We visited Performance Corp recently with a look at how they not only make wood packaging like pallets and boxes, they keep the campfire warm with firewood and you’ll see their mission of sustainability means recycling, even comfortable places for animals to rest. They transport it all from Seymour where they appreciate the small town values.

Find out more about Performance Corp online at performance-corp.com.