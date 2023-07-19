(WFRV)- Rusch’s Cakes and Bakes & Pizzeria is your stop for anything baked. From cupcakes to cookies to pizza they have you covered. Custom items are no problem for this team. Get custom-made cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and more with a simple phone call.

Waiting for your pizza to come out of the oven? They have plenty of fun attractions throughout the store. Enjoy air hockey, video games, and more.

Rusch’s Cakes and Bakes & Pizzeria is located at 126 North Main Street in Seymour. Give them a call at (920)) 259-3030.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Rusch’s Cakes and Bakes & Pizzeria.