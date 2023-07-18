(WFRV)- Sissy’s Treats & Treasures can help you check several items off your to-do list with one stop.

They have a great selection of sandwiches, soups, and salads along with a great price. They also have a fabulous kids menu available for the young ones.

They don’t just sell food. The retail side of the business has items for your home including books, dinnerware, antiques, and gift ideas.

Sissy’s Treats & Treasures is located at 205 North Main Street in Seymour.

For more information, head to Facebook and search for Sissy’s Treats & Treasures.