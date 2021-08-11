Our Town Sturgeon Bay: Parasail Door County

(WFRV) – If you’ve explored Door County and you think you know all the hidden gems, there might still be a spot or two new to you when you see it from the water or air.

Local 5 Live visited Sail Door County to see the excursions they offer that even gets your furry friends out on the open water.

Sail Door County is based in Sister Bay.

Get tour information online at saildoorcounty.com. If you’re looking to fly high with Parasail Door County, check out real-time availability for spots on their website, parasaildoorcounty.com.