(WFRV) – There are many great employers in the lakeshore community of Two Rivers.

Today, we might convince you to send your resume to Formrite.

CEO, Dave Wage joined us live in studio this morning.

You’ll find Formrite on Columbus Street in Two Rivers.

Give them a call at (920) 793-1171 or online at formrite.com.

And be sure to join us tomorrow morning as Local 5 Live presents Our Town Two Rivers live from Downtown Central Park at 9 am!