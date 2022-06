(WFRV) – Stephanie, owner of Lucky Paws Pet Boutique joined Local 5 Live about how her passion for animals carries over to her love and care for all animals that come into Lucky Paws Pet Boutique including strays from the local animal shelter as part of her volunteer work.

Lucky Paws Pet Boutique is located at 3310 45th Street in Two Rivers. Reach them at 920-553-2200, book your appointment or stay at luckypawspetboutique.com and keep up with all the latest happenings on Facebook.