(WFRV) – Pets are members of the family so you want to trust their care to someone who is passionate about animals.

Local 5 Live visited Lucky Paws Pet Boutique where everything from boarding to grooming to the selection in the shop, their love of pets is evident.

Lucky Paws Pet Boutique is located at 3310 45th Street in Two Rivers. Reach them at 920-553-2200, book your appointment or stay at luckypawspetboutique.com and keep up with all the latest happenings on Facebook.