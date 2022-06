(WFRV) – As part of Our Town Two Rivers, Local 5 Live gives you a look at some very popular products made locally.

At The Metal Ware Corp you’ll recognize brands like Nesco, Food-Saver, and even some early toys. Local 5 Live visited their factory outlet with a look at how they stay tied to the community.

The homestead outlet is located at 1618 Washington Street in Two Rivers. See more online at thehomesteadoutlet.com and learn more about the company at mwcorp.com.