(WFRV) – This week Local 5 Live explores Two Rivers as part of our summer series Our Town.

In the heart of downtown is a historic building and business. We give viewers a closer look at Schroeder’s, not just a true department store but a gathering place to get what you need plus some new additions as they grow with the community.

Schroeder’s is located at 1623 Washington Street in Two Rivers. See more online at schroederstore.com.