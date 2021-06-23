Our Town Two Rivers: Smokey Barbier Heating, Inc.

(WFRV) – No matter the season, you’ll want your home to be either nice and cool or nice and warm.

If you have questions about Heating and Cool, a Lakeshore Company brings, ‘the heat’ – the name of their radio show where they answer customer questions and at Smokey Barbier in Two Rivers you can also find out about a new duct cleaning service they offer.

Local 5 Live stopped by recently to get all the details.

Reach out to Smokey Barbier in Two Rivers online at smokeybarbierheating.com, message on Facebook or call 920-682-2073.

Remember to check out Kory on The Heat, Tuesdays at 10:15 am on WOMT.