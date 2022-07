(WFRV) – Your visit to Elkhart Lake can be gourmet whether it’s a picnic or a snack for the room, thanks to Vintage Elkhart Lake.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at how they have more than 250 types of wine as well as beer, spirits, and gourmet food. Plus with their wine-o-matic lounge, you can expand your pallet with help from the owner, a sommelier, and author.

Vintage Elkhart Lake is located at 100 East Rhine Street. Shop online at vintageelkhartlake.com.