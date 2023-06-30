(WFRV)- 2 people at were in the Navy, a teacher, and some good music from everyone.

Out of the Blue Band is full of wild characters and fun times.

Out of the Blue Band is performing this Sunday, July 2nd at Simon Creek Vineyard & Winery. The music starts at 1 p.m. They will also be at Stone Harbor Resort Friday, July 7th, they stick around for a little longer heading to Silarian Vineyards on July 8th, then they come back on July 16th at Smashed On The Rocks Saloon.

Trying to catch a show? Head to Facebook and search for Out of the Blue Band.