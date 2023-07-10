(WFRV)- Par 4 Resort is more than a golf course.

With great food options, hotel, and so much more, Par 4 Resort is the perfect spot for anyone looking to relax and have a good time.

The Par 4 Bistro is a full-service bar available on the premises. It is located between Holes 2 and 3 on the golf course.

Par 4 Resort also has a ballroom, which is perfect for events. The grand ballroom can fit 350 people and is perfect for weddings, bachelorette parties, or any other event.

Par 4 resort is located at 201 Foxfire Drive in Waupaca.

For more information or to book a tee-time head to par4resort.com.