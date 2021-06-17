Parasail Door County: Experience Door County from new heights

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our summer series ‘Our Town’ and this week it’s all about Door County.

There’s no need to travel to Florida or Mexico to go parasailing – you can do it right in Door County.

Local 5 Live’s Brandon Brockman shows our viewers just how much fun a day in the area can be – and the best way to see the view!

Parasail Door County is based in Sister Bay, check out real-time availability for spots at parasaildoorcounty.com.

You can also reach them at 920-854-0199 or email parasaildoorcounty@gmail.com.