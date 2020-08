(WFRV) – The popular restaurant, Parker John’s BBQ and Pizza has a new Green Bay location.

Derek and Chef Dean stopped by Local 5 Live Our Town with the latest offerings.

The newest location is at 2851 S. Oneida Street in Green Bay. They also have locations at Kiel, Menasha, and Sheboygan.

See the full menu and order online at parkerjohns.com and keep up to date with the latest items on their Facebook page.