(WFRV) – Grab a pint and a plate to help preserve local history.
Amy Meyer visited Local 5 Live with how this local fundraiser benefits Pinecrest Historical Village, plus details on their major project Meeme House.
Get your tickets for Pints and Plates at Pinecrest Historical Village, 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc. The event is July 18.
Enjoy an evening sampling local craft beer, wine, and foods set in the beautiful Pinecrest Historical Village! Music, food, and after-hours access to the historic village all make for a fun and unique night out with friends.
This event is for adults ages 21+. Please bring an ID as it will be checked at the door.
Admission includes:
- 2 oz. tastings of beers and wines
- Food samples from area restaurants
- Commemorative pint glass
- Access to browse the historic structures of Pinecrest Historical Village
- Music by the Tinker Boys
- Stagecoach Rides through Pinecrest Village
Enjoy samples from:
Ahnapee Brewery
Brian’s Smokehouse
Cedar Crest Ice Cream
Cold Country Vines and Wines
Cravings
In The Woods Sugar Bush
Joanne Vogel
Manty Malters Homebrew Club
Petskull Brewery
Pine River Dairy
Port Sandy Bay
Sabbatical Brewing Co.
Susie Q Fish Market
Wyatt’s Battery
General Admission: $50; Doors open at 5 p.m. Advanced tickets are suggested as a limited amount of tickets are available.
If you’re looking to plan a family outing, see upcoming hours and events at manitowoccountyhistory.org.