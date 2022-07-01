(WFRV) – Grab a pint and a plate to help preserve local history.

Amy Meyer visited Local 5 Live with how this local fundraiser benefits Pinecrest Historical Village, plus details on their major project Meeme House.

Get your tickets for Pints and Plates at Pinecrest Historical Village, 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc. The event is July 18.

Enjoy an evening sampling local craft beer, wine, and foods set in the beautiful Pinecrest Historical Village! Music, food, and after-hours access to the historic village all make for a fun and unique night out with friends.

This event is for adults ages 21+. Please bring an ID as it will be checked at the door.

Admission includes:

2 oz. tastings of beers and wines

Food samples from area restaurants

Commemorative pint glass

Access to browse the historic structures of Pinecrest Historical Village

Music by the Tinker Boys

Stagecoach Rides through Pinecrest Village

Enjoy samples from:

Ahnapee Brewery

Brian’s Smokehouse

Cedar Crest Ice Cream

Cold Country Vines and Wines

Cravings

In The Woods Sugar Bush

Joanne Vogel

Manty Malters Homebrew Club

Petskull Brewery

Pine River Dairy

Port Sandy Bay

Sabbatical Brewing Co.

Susie Q Fish Market

Wyatt’s Battery

General Admission: $50; Doors open at 5 p.m. Advanced tickets are suggested as a limited amount of tickets are available.

GET YOUR TICKETS!

If you’re looking to plan a family outing, see upcoming hours and events at manitowoccountyhistory.org.