(WFRV) – Take the family and hit the Ahnapee State Trail or get away for the day and relax on the beach.

Whatever you are looking for, Kewaunee County has it all.

Local 5 Live met with some locals at the Chamber of Commerce with tips on where to get started.

The Kewaunee County Chamber of Commerce is located at 308 N. Main Street. Reach out to them at 920-388-4822, online at Kewaunee.org and on Facebook.