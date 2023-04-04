(WFRV) – Ripon is a great place to visit and it is also a great place to live. The community boasts the small-town charm, with the same medical resources that are available in larger ones.

SM Health Ripon Community Hospital has been providing quality health care with a personalized approach for more than 85 years. The facility features 16 private patient rooms, 13 are medical/surgical rooms and three are part of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Surgical services are available on the hospital’s first floor, immediately by the main entrance, and feature three surgical suites and one endoscopic procedure room.

Emergency care and urgent care services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through highly-qualified physicians and nurses in the Emergency Department.

In this segment, we explore the services of SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital for patients and the wider community.

Learn more about the services offered at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital by heading to https://www.ssmhealth.com/locations/wisconsin/ripon-medical-center