(WFRV)- Quality health care close to home is a benefit of a thriving community.

In this segment, President Katherine Vergos of SSM Health at St. Agnes Hospital and Doctor Sampoornima Setty discuss the expansion of their Cardiology Center and how they provide innovative community and regional healthcare.

St. Agnes Hospital is located at 420 East Division Street in Fond du Lac.

For more information, head to ssmhealth.com.