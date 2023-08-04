(WFRV)- Steel Crossing is a Door County-based band. With a combined experience in music that exceeds 100 years, they really know how to get people dancing.

Bill, Bob, Frank, and Jim have traveled all around the county with members from all over.

Steel Crossing has some fun events coming up. They will be at Waterfront Mary’s in Sturgeon Bay on August 11th. They will stay near town on Saturday when they head to Fish Creek to play at The Cherry Hut. They will return in September to Jacksonport to play at Island Fever.

For more information head to steelcrossing.com.