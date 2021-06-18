Relax and find serenity at The Spa at Sacred Grounds in Ephraim

(WFRV) – Taking time for self-care, even when on vacation is essential.

Kim with The Spa at Sacred Grounds joined Local 5 Live with a look at some services you can enjoy in this healing spa.

From The Spa at Sacred Grounds:

Tucked away within a peaceful wooded setting in northern Ephraim in beautiful Door County, Wisconsin, The Spa at Sacred Grounds awaits you. Our spa focuses on health and well being, healing bodywork and nurturing skincare, connection and balance of the body, mind and spirit. We believe it is through the mindfulness, tranquility and integration of the spa experience that we are able to connect with our inner self. Being one with our spirit supports our healing, renews our sense of purpose, and creates balance within our life.

You can find The Spa at Sacred Grounds at 10453 Townline Road in Ephraim. Find them online at sacredgroundsspa.com, on Facebook, and Instagram.

