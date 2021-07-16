Relax, Unwind, Enjoy with the Crivitz Recreation Association

(WFRV) – The three words, relax, unwind, enjoy are the three words that greet you on the website for the Crivitz Recreation Association.

It’s a perfect summary of your visit to this beautiful community. John with Crivitz Recreation Association spoke with Local 5 Live along with Autumn Rockhill from Marinette County with a look at the endless options.

The Crivitz area has over 400 miles of local trails for ATV/UTV enthusiasts plus snowmobile trails, and access to food and lodging.

Start planning your adventure at visitcrivitz.com, and follow along on Facebook.