(WFRV) – The specials at Richard Craniums are popular among the locals. They offer everything from a Bloody Mary that comes with a breakfast burrito, and even a cheesy garlic bread chicken wing sandwich.

Local 5 Live stopped by this friendly spot where you can write your name on the bar… literally.

Richard Craniums is located at 840 S. Broadway in Green Bay. Stop by for customer appreciation day, August 22 from noon – 6 pm.

See the menu online at richardcraniums.com.