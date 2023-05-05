(WFRV) – Road America served as the backdrop for Local 5 LIVE’s Our Town: Elkhart Lake show.

Road America is a world-class motorsports facility featuring a 14-turn, 4.048-mile permanent road course and a 1-mile Motorplextrack

The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions and high-speed excitement to thousands of spectators each year. In addition to being a major attraction during public race weekends, Road America offers group event programs, the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex for karting and SuperMoto club racing, and the Road America Motorcycle School and Driving School.

There are also ample opportunities for the public to get on the track, in their own vehicle, or on a bicycle. You can see a full schedule of events at https://www.roadamerica.com/events