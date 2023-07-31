(WFRV)- Boats and water, it is what makes Door County what it is today. You can enjoy the history of Door County at the Door County Maritime Museum.

The museum is a part of 2 other museums in the area Cana Island Lighthouse and Death’s Door Maritime Museum. These astonishing museums will walk you through the history of Door County and tell the great stories of each lighthouse.

If you want to visit all 3, the Door County Maritime Museum is making it easy with Door Peninsula Lighthouse Festival taking place from September 29th through October 1st.

The museum is located at 120 North Madison Avenue. This will be the location of Our Town Sturgeon Bay. We will be live at 9 a.m. so enjoy the fun that comes with Our Town.

For more information head to dcmm.org.