(WFRV)- Do you feel like grocery store prices are too expensive? At The Bulk Priced Food Shoppe, you can buy food at the price per unit as bulk foods.

At normal grocery stores, you earn a discount when you buy food in bulk. The Bulk Priced Food Shoppe takes the discount for buying in bulk and applies it to non-bulk purchases.

The Bulk Priced Food Shoppe also has all kinds of shapes and colors of sprinkles. Take a look at their sprinkle wall for all kinds of fun designs and colors that will work for any event.

You will find The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville.

For more information head to bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com or head to their Facebook at Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe – Greenville.