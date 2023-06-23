(WFRV)- With a new stage in Two Rivers, there has to be a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The stage will be dedicated to the Schmitt Brothers.

Two Rivers natives Joe, Paul, Francis, and Jim Schmitt made a quartet named International Champions in 1951. Barbershops around the area know their names and contributed to the stage.

Schmitt Brothers Stage Dedication will be held July 15th at noon. The Schmitt family will be at the event for a signing. There will be an afterglow event at 7 p.m.

A special thank you to Jukebox for helping us surprise our co-host Millaine.

For more information head to exploretworivers.com.