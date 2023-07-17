(WFRV)- Service Motor Company can help with all of your farm implement, and outdoor power needs.

Whether it’s time to buy a new tractor or make some quick repairs, the company has been a trusted name in the community since 1916. The owners value the opportunity to create long-term relationships with customers.

They are an authorized Case IH, Kubota, and Case CE dealership, able to serve customers across northeast Wisconsin. With a selection of used equipment as well, the landmark business can help work within your budget.

When it comes to lawn and garden, they offer the latest gadgets and tools to get the job done fast.

Their knowledgeable staff is available to answer any question you may have.

Service Motor Company is located in Seymour at 831 North Main Street. They are also located in New Franken, Wausau, and Fond Du Lac.

For more information head to servicemotor.com.