(WFRV)- Seymour is the Home of the Hamburger. Burger Fest will head into town on August 11th and 12th. Burger Fest is an amazing volunteer-run festival that raises funds for scholarships and community projects.

This event is filled with fun activities. The Burger Fest Parade marches through Seymour on Saturday, August 12th at 11 a.m., you can also watch the burger eating contest at 2 p.m., go down the Famous Giant Ketchup Slide, and more.

Tickets are $3 in advance or $5 at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult on Saturday. Wristbands are available from Seymour merchants: Don’s Quality Market, Muehl Public Library, and Seymour Community Museum.

For more information head to homeofthehamburger.org.