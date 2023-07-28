(WFRV)- Shanty Days returns to Algoma on August 11th. This 3-day festival is a celebration of Lake Michigan.

Algoma will be full of family friendly fun, live music, volleyball, and more. This exciting event won’t last long so make sure to stop by Algoma from August 11th through the 13th.

Main Grounds Hours:

Friday, August 11, 2023, 3PM – Midnight

Saturday, August 12, 2023, 11AM*-Midnight

Sunday, August 13, 2023 11AM-9PM

Main Grounds Fees:

Entry to the Main Grounds requires a wristband for ages 12 and up.



Wristbands will be available at any entry gate to the Main Grounds

Purchased at the Gate : $10

Valid for the entire weekend.

Sunday Only: $5

Payments accepted: Cash or checks made payable to Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce.



No band is required to attend the Arts & Crafts and Street Fair, volleyball tournament, parade, 5K, or fishing tournament.

*No main grounds entrance fee on Saturday, 11AM-3PM. Stay as long as you want on the grounds but if you leave and wish to re-enter, a wristband is required for entry or re-entry after 3PM on Saturday.

Kid’s Area: Located on the north side of the main grounds, kids will enjoy bouncy houses, face painting, ice cream and more.

There is a separate charge for the Kid’s Area wristband: $10 for unlimited time for the entire weekend. This is payable at the Kids Area on the Main Grounds. Times the be announced.

For more information head to visitalgomawi.com.