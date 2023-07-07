(WFRV)- Kate Voss has a lot of talent. Whether it’s singing or playing instruments she can do everything needed in a band.

Kate Voss had the dream of having a big band and accomplished it. Kate Voss & The Hot Sauce plays all the music that gets you on your feet.

Kate Voss & The Hot Sauce have some local performances coming up. They will perform this Sunday, July 9th at Parker John’s in Oshkosh. They will return to Oshkosh on July 27th at Lunch Opera House.

They will head north to Egg Harbor on July 28th to play at Alpine Resort before returning to Oshkosh to play at Dockside Bistro on July 29th. For their last performance in July, they will head to Sheboygan and play at Parker John’s.

For more information or to see a show, head to katevoss.com.