(WFRV) – He may have started in Chicago but Door County is where singer/songwriter Todd Carey calls home and is also where his music career has continued to thrive.

This talented musician performed live at Our Town Sturgeon Bay with details on his latest music including a collaboration with Grammy-Award winning artist Sara Bareilles.

For all the latest on Todd, stop by toddcareymusic.com and follow his on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.