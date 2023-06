(WFRV)- Balance on Buffalo is the perfect place to take some time and relax. With hot stones, messages, and so much more.

With Balance on Buffalo, you can forget all your troubles for a while and let their skilled professionals handle you.

Balance on Buffalo is located at 924 Buffalo Street in Manitowoc.

Our Town Manitowoc is only 2 days away. Join us live at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum for a fun show and great prizes.

For more information head to balanceonbuffalo.com.