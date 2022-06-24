(WFRV) – It’s a great recipe using your Nesco slow cooker so you don’t have to heat up the kitchen this summer.

Jeralyn Braun shows Local 5 Live viewers how to make Salmon with Lemon and Dill in a slow cooker.

Salmon in slow Cooker with Lemon & Dill

Grocery Ingredients:

1-2 lbs. salmon

1 lemon (sliced)

1 garlic clove (minced)

Handful fresh dill (chopped)

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste



Directions:

Spray slow cooker generously with cooking spray Rub salmon with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, garlic and dill. Place salmon into slow cooker. Top with lemon slices. Cook on HIGH for 1-2 hours or on LOW for 2-4 hours. Ready to serve!

The homestead outlet is located at 1618 Washington Street in Two Rivers. See more online at thehomesteadoutlet.com and learn more about the company at mwcorp.com.