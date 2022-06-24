(WFRV) – It’s a great recipe using your Nesco slow cooker so you don’t have to heat up the kitchen this summer.
Jeralyn Braun shows Local 5 Live viewers how to make Salmon with Lemon and Dill in a slow cooker.
Salmon in slow Cooker with Lemon & Dill
Grocery Ingredients:
- 1-2 lbs. salmon
- 1 lemon (sliced)
- 1 garlic clove (minced)
- Handful fresh dill (chopped)
- 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Spray slow cooker generously with cooking spray
- Rub salmon with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, garlic and dill.
- Place salmon into slow cooker. Top with lemon slices.
- Cook on HIGH for 1-2 hours or on LOW for 2-4 hours.
- Ready to serve!
