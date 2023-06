(WFRV)- From 1937 to today a lot has changed. One thing that has remained is Snowfest in Two Rivers. The 86 years-old tradition continues to march through Two Rivers.

July 28th through the 30th is packed with amazing entertainment, food, beverages, a parade on Saturday, and so much more.

With the event rocking till midnight Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sunday. This festival will be rocking Two Rivers all weekend.

For more information head to trsnowfest.org.