(WFRV)- Morning Glory on Baileys serves breakfast, which is great for any day of the week.

With a wide selection of food and drink options, Morning Glory on Baileys is here to serve you. Enjoy a hashbrowns omelet, Sunrise Quesadilla, Pancakes, French Toast, and more.

Morning Glory on Baileys is located at 8037 Highway 57 in Baileys Harbor.

