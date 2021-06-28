Start your career at Ammo, Inc.’s world-class ammunition plant

(WFRV) – It’s a business success story that means more jobs on the Lakeshore.

Last week, Ammo, Inc. broke ground on a new world-class facility that will feature the latest technology in ammunition production. The move creates hundreds of jobs right away and eventually they will employ more than 300. The 160,000 square foot facility will be finished early next year.

You can build your career at this growing company right now, Local 5 Live stopped by to find out how working at Ammo, Inc. can work for your family and how they stress advancement in the company.

Get your career started at Ammo, Inc. in Manitowoc by heading to ammoinc.com/careers.

