(WFRV) – It’s a fun place to be a kid no matter your age, all in one building on the Lakeshore.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers swings through Strand Adventures, where they have everything from laser tag, to an arcade, to a ninja gym, your family is sure to have a memorable day out.

Strand Adventures is at 315 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc. Advanced tickets online are recommended. Find out more at strandadventures.com.