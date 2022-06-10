(WFRV) – The tale of death’s door is well known in Wisconsin.

That passageway of water between the tip of the peninsula and Washington Island and now the name of a new style of gin – distilled right here in Wisconsin.

Fred from Dancing Goat Distillery visited Local 5 Live with more on Dancing Goat and some recipes you can try at home.

Savor your summer with a Death’s Door Bramble or Bee’s Knees

Bramble Ingredients:

• 1.5 oz Death’s Door Gin

• 0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

• 0.5 oz Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur

• 0.25 oz Simple Syrup

Bee’s Knees Ingredients:

• 2 oz Death’s Door Gin

• 0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

• 0.75 Honey

Dancing Goat Distillery is located in Cambridge – near Madison. Find Death’s Door Gin at your local grocer. Check dancinggoat.com for locations. For events, visit their Facebook page.