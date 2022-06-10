(WFRV) – The tale of death’s door is well known in Wisconsin.
That passageway of water between the tip of the peninsula and Washington Island and now the name of a new style of gin – distilled right here in Wisconsin.
Fred from Dancing Goat Distillery visited Local 5 Live with more on Dancing Goat and some recipes you can try at home.
Savor your summer with a Death’s Door Bramble or Bee’s Knees
Bramble Ingredients:
• 1.5 oz Death’s Door Gin
• 0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
• 0.5 oz Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur
• 0.25 oz Simple Syrup
Bee’s Knees Ingredients:
• 2 oz Death’s Door Gin
• 0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
• 0.75 Honey
Dancing Goat Distillery is located in Cambridge – near Madison. Find Death’s Door Gin at your local grocer. Check dancinggoat.com for locations. For events, visit their Facebook page.